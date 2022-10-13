EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County awarded a contract Thursday for demolition of nine structures across the county.
The authority opened two bids during the meeting for the demolition of the properties, five of which will require asbestos removal.
Earthmover’s Unlimited submitted a bid for $213,879 and Leckey’s Demolition Service, of Johnstown, submitted a bid for $170,900. Leckey’s Demolition Service was awarded the project during the meeting.
“As you know, this is a very important step toward demolition of some of the blights, and we appreciate all the companies that participate, but thank you for the bid and we look forward to getting these things removed,” authority chairman Samuel Piccioni said to Doug Leckey, of the demolition company.
The structures set for demolition are:
• 409 Church St., Gallitzin;
• 1035 Pine St., Franklin Borough;
• 977 Roberts St., Nanty Glo;
• 101 Ferndale Ave., Johnstown;
• 117-119 Jackson St., East Conemaugh Borough;
• 173 and 179 Dormer St., East Taylor Township;
• 105 Barnes Road, West Carroll Township; and
• 138 Blawn Street, Lower Yoder Township.
The Nanty Glo, East Conemaugh and East Taylor Township properties will require asbestos removal.
According to the authority’s executive director, Renee Daly, the single-family structure on Blawn Street had been found to need demolition and was added to the project list.
The authority’s solicitor, Suzann Lehmier, asked if there was currently enough money available to cover all of the demolitions. Daly said that there is currently $176,074 in the Act 152 demolition account, and she said the demolitions would 100% be covered by those funds, which are collected as fees when properties in the county are purchased or sold.
According to Daly, any additional monies would come from Community Block Development Grant funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.