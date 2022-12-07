JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The American Red Cross is reminding residents of the importance of a stocked blood bank as the year winds down.
During the holiday season, several factors, such as weather, travel and illness, often affect the organization’s ability to collect contributions.
It’s important for donors, especially those with Type O blood, to give now in order to ensure hospitals have enough blood to get through the end of the year.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
As a thank you, all donors through Dec. 15 will get a $10 Amazon gift card and those who give Dec. 16 through Jan. 2 will get a long-sleeved Red Cross shirt, while supplies last.
