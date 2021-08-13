While addressing a crowd at the dedication of the new tennis courts on Friday, Richland Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said it was a "great day" for the school district.
"We are very proud to hand this over to our students," he said.
As part of the roughly $2 million Rachel Hill demolition project, the entrance plaza to the current elementary school has been redone, including additional parking, a new basketball court and and the tennis area, among other upgrades.
There are six new courts in the district's colors of red and blue, two of which will be available for public use.
"It's really exciting," senior Melanie Gerko said.
She was at the dedication as part of the girls tennis team, which she's played for from the time she was a freshman.
Knowing that she's got new courts to play on for her final year of school means the world to her, she said.
"We've just been hoping they'd be ready to play on," Gerko said.
Previous to the on-campus facility the Richland tennis teams played at courts on Luray Avenue.
Friday's dedication ceremony featured comments from individuals connected to the school – including former board member Kathy Glattke to current board member Julian Beglin.
"We're excited to have this new tennis facility on our own Richland campus," Bonnie Kidd, Richland's athletic director, said.
Demolition of the old elementary began roughly one year ago.
That work paved the way for the improvements, although Nadonley said the original objective was conceived 14 years ago in the district's master plan.
He credited the foresight of former Richland school boards for making the moment possible.
Bill Stanko, girls and boys tennis coach, said he was appreciative of the investment in the sport.
"I think it's great," he said about the new courts, adding that he believes they will help get more students interested in playing.
Vignesh Elangovan, a recent Richland graduate and tennis team member who returned for the event, was glad to see the additions.
"It shows that Richland really cares about all its programs," he said.
Elangovan agreed that the courts may draw more students to the sport and said he might return that evening to play.
Nadonley said building the courts was an investment in the community that shows Richland is more than an education institution.
