READE TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Mineral Point contractor will handle work this spring to replace two box culverts in northeastern Cambria County.
The project will involve a lengthy detour beginning next week, PennDOT officials said.
Charles J. Merlo Inc. was scheduled to begin work Tuesday on the $2.1 million project, which involves culverts that travel over Curtis Run and Muddy Run in East Glasgow, Reade Township, PennDOT officials said
Traffic will be reduced to one lane beginning Tuesday, using daylight flaggers, then a 21.5-mile detour will start Tuesday.
The detour will move traffic from Route 253 onto Route 865 to Route 53 along Dorsey Avenue and Glenhope Boulevard to Route 729 (Tyrone Turnpike Highway/Veterans Street) to Route 453 (Janesville Road).
This detour is expected to be in effect for 14 days until May 22. The $2.1 million project is expected to be completed by the beginning of June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.