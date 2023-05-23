VINCO, Pa. – A Northern Cambria man was ordered to stand trial, accusing of raping a juvenile at a Nanty Glo-area residence in 2021, authorities said.
Brett Houser, 26, of Cherry Ridge Terrace, was held for trial following a preliminary hearing on May 15 before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco.
Nanty Glo Borough police charged Houser with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault, indecent exposure, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, the assault allegedly happened on Dec. 15, 2021. The incident came to light after the girl attended the “good touch, bad touch” program at school.
Charges were filed after a forensic interview with the child was conducted at the Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.
Houser is being held in Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $50,000 percentage bond.
