Randy Griffith

The annual Breast Cancer Edition may look a little different this year.
Since The Tribune-Democrat first introduced the Breast Cancer Awareness Project in 2008, I’ve been the primary writer, contributing about 20 stories and several photos every year for the Oct. 1 special section.
This year, however, I was not able to take on that workload because I’ve been fighting cancer myself. I am confident my colleagues have been able to take the reins and deliver a quality, informative product.
Knowledge I gained over the past 14 years has been a blessing in my own battle. It helps me understand the nuances of treatment and gives me hope through the many breast cancer survivor stories we have done. It helped me to focus on the treatments and battle without dwelling on the worst-case scenarios.
My cancer story began shortly after last year’s Breast Cancer Edition was published. My wife, Becky, and I have traditionally gone camping in October at Cook Forest State Park. The weekend camping trip has coincided with Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival, held nearby in the community where I grew up.
During the camping trip, I noticed I was going to the bathroom a lot – especially at night. Since I was about five months overdue for my annual checkup with Dr. Conor Mulcahy at Gray Medical Associates in Windber, I set up an appointment for Nov. 24 and got a comprehensive metabolic panel blood screening a week or so before the visit.
Mulcahy said he was concerned about an unusually high alkaline phosphatase level in my blood and ordered an ultrasound of my liver for Jan. 4. It showed what they thought was a harmless cyst on the liver, but Mulcahy wanted a better look, so he scheduled a magnetic resonance imaging study of my abdomen for Jan. 17.
'Highly suspicious ...'
If you remember, that was the morning after a heavy snowstorm and we had 2 or 3 feet of snow in the driveway. Fortunately, I had planned ahead and parked our cars at the end of the driveway near the state road. It took a couple hours of shoveling, but we got Becky’s van out and drove over to Conemaugh East Hills for the MRI.
Later that day, I got an email inviting me to sign up for Conemaugh MyChart because I had a test result to see. I expected something innocuous, such as “Your MRI study is ready. Contact your physician for details.”
Instead, I received the entire pathologist’s report, most of which I didn’t understand. But the conclusions I clearly understood and they literally knocked me off my feet. That section of the report notes they found a “large heterogeneously enhancing mass in the left kidney,” and that it was “highly suspicious for malignancy.” There were also “bilateral pulmonary masses and nodules” in my lung that were “highly suspicious for metastases."
After all my years of breast cancer reporting, the words “malignancy” and “metastases” hit me like a Mack truck.
It was too late that day but I called the doctor’s office and left a message that I needed to see Mulcahy the next day. I also talked to Becky and called my daughters Erica and Colleen, my sisters Cee and Carol and, of course, my mother. I told them what I knew, asked for prayers and let them know I’d update everyone as soon as I knew more.
I could have saved us all one day of anguish from only knowing part of the diagnosis if I had heeded the MyCart warning: “Please proceed with caution as this result may contain sensitive information that has not yet been communicated to you by your health care provider.”
It turned out Mulcahy saw the report later that same evening. He called the office early the next day to have the staff contact me but I had beaten him to it and scheduled an appointment that afternoon, Jan. 18. At the appointment, Mulcahy, Becky and I talked about the cancer and he assured us it was treatable. He explained I most likely had kidney cancer and it had spread to my lungs.
We agreed to have him contact oncologist Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan and urologist Dr. Juddson Chason, both with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
'Immunotherapy'
I knew Sbeitan pretty well, having interviewed him every year for the breast cancer project. I was still in the Gray Medical parking lot when Sbeitan called my cell. We talked for several minutes, with him also reassuring me the cancer was treatable, even though it had already spread to my lungs. He got me an appointment with him on Thursday, Jan. 20. I also got an appointment with Chason for Jan. 19.
At the visits, both Chason and Sbeitan continued to say the cancer was treatable – although no one was using the word “cure.” They set up more tests to further examine how far the cancer had spread. In the next week, I had computed tomography studies of the chest and brain, a bone scan and, finally, an image-guided needle biopsy of my kidney.
All of those tests were familiar to me because they had come up in breast cancer stories over the years. Image-guided biopsies, for example, are the primary diagnostic tools for breast cancer. Interventional radiologists perform the biopsies using tiny instruments inserted into the breast (or back, in my case). They guide the instruments to the tumors or suspicious lesions with ultrasound, X-ray or MRI imaging.
On Feb. 7, I was back in Sbeitan’s office, where he confirmed the diagnosis and told me how he would like to proceed with treatment. Although there had been some talk of surgery to remove my left kidney, he felt it was more important to begin treating the cancer with immunotherapy drugs to shrink the tumors growing in my lungs. Having major surgery would have delayed the treatments for at least six weeks.
Hearing “immunotherapy” was music to my ears after writing about it for the Breast Cancer Awareness project over the years. Instead of using toxins to kill the cancer cells, immunotherapy drugs are directed at molecular targets within the cancer cells. The malignant cells can mimic your body’s own cells, evading the body’s immune system. The drugs “switch off” the cells’ ability to appear normal, triggering the immune system to attack the cancer.
I knew it currently has limited use in some types of breast cancer but learned it has been effective in kidney cancer, also known as renal cancer.
'The low point ...'
I received my first intravenous immunotherapy treatment that day and two more over the next six weeks. Each included two different immunotherapy agents.
A week after the third infusion treatment, I was taken by ambulance to Memorial with severe shortness of breath. The still-growing lung tumors had caused pneumonia.
I was there for six days and was sent to Arbutus Park Manor for rehabilitation. I was there for almost three weeks with several setbacks. Sbeitan told me he was taking me off the IV treatments and started me on daily pills targeting the lung tumors.
I had been placed in hospice while at Arbutus and went home with support, medical equipment and follow-up visits by the Windber Hospice nurses. When I came home on a Friday, I felt blessed that my coworkers from The Tribune-Democrat and another friend had taken delivery of the hospital bed, oxygen concentrator and other hospice equipment and set up our living room for my continued recovery.
Still, that was the low point of my cancer battle. I was very weak, had no appetite, could hardly breathe, felt nauseous when I ate and had lost faith in the treatments. Becky and I had been discussing funeral plans and I learned that some of the medical types thought I wouldn’t make it through the weekend.
I got another boost from my sisters, my daughters and my mom visiting over the weekend to help get me squared away as a homebound cancer patient. I carried that as I strove to continue the fight by eating more and taking all my pills.
Over the next month plus, I started taking short walks with my walker and oxygen, mostly around the playground equipment at Luray Avenue Park in Richland. I had round-the-clock support from Becky and her childhood friend Rina Anderson, a retired nurse from her hometown of Oil City, who earned her angel wings by staying with us for nearly a month. Hospice nurses came by twice a week.
We celebrated our 23rd wedding anniversary and my 65th birthday while I was homebound.
'Support system'
Finally, Sbeitan said I could resume the IV treatments on June 8 with only one immunotherapy agent, along with the daily targeted therapy pills. Since then, I’ve been going to therapy every two weeks. I gained 25 pounds, returned the home health care hospital bed, stopped using oxygen and increased my walking to a mile and a half every day.
We took a week’s vacation in August with my mother, sisters, daughters and granddaughter Everleigh at a bed and breakfast near Sligo, Clarion County.
The tumors have shrunk dramatically but I continue to fight nagging symptoms and bad days brought on mostly by the cancer drugs. And my hair has thinned.
Overall, the doctors and family are encouraged by my recovery, recognizing that I have a long way to go. I was recently told I am “an inspiration for many” from Becky’s regular Facebook updates on my battle.
The newspaper has been extremely supportive, allowing me to continue working from home with a reduced workload. After 44 years as a journalist, the work also helps with my therapy.
From all those years talking to breast cancer survivors, I understood the value of a support system during treatment and recovery. I can’t say enough about the friends, coworkers, neighbors, family members and my extended church family who have stepped forward with help, support and comfort.
But I owe my very life to the constant support from Becky. I knew she was special for putting up with me, but she has really become my Florence Nightingale with constant support – keeping me on track, handling my meds, learning how to help me gain weight and joining me for my daily walks.
I continue to draw on those breast cancer survivors’ stories as my own battle goes on.
I also keep in mind the stories of survivors who thought they had beaten cancer, only to have it return in a couple of years. I know it’s a real possibility for me as well but also am encouraged by rapid advances in cancer treatment I’ve seen in my own lifetime.
I’m looking forward to reading about the latest advances in my colleagues' stories in this year’s special section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.