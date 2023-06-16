JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – For the second time in three days, rain and wet conditions have delayed the start of a round during the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
Friday's third round will now begin at 9 a.m., a two-hour delay, after steady rain and thunderstorms in the region doused the par-70 Sunnehanna Country Club course in Westmont.
Through two rounds, Vanderbilt University golfer Jackson VanParis leads the amateur with a one-stroke advantage over University of Nevada Las Vegas player Yuki Moriyama. VanParis shot a blistering 9-under-par 61 in Thursday's second round.
Rain and wet conditions also delayed Wednesday's opening round by three hours and play was halted at 8:30 p.m. that day, forcing 33 golfers to finish their first round on Thursday before playing the second round.
The Sunnehanna Amateur is scheduled to conclude on Saturday.
