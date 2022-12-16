Quemahoning Township’s budget will raise taxes by two mills in 2023.
For a small community that had kept taxes at 4 mills since 2005, the move represents a 50% increase that borough officials estimated could add anywhere from $100 to $300 to the average township tax bill next year.
“Unfortunately, stuff isn’t getting any cheaper,” borough treasurer Amanda Berkebile said.
Among that “stuff” are costs for road salt and materials to tar and chip roads, as well as diesel prices, which surged by $2 a gallon since Russia invaded Ukraine last winter.
Berkebile said the township didn’t expect to see fuel costs rise so sharply when they budgeted for 2022, and that the township will end the year over budget.
After holding taxes at 4 mills for 16 years, other rising costs from year to year “are also starting to nickel and dime us, too,” she added.
The township had a $550,000 budget in 2022, and the increase is estimated to generate $75,000 in new funds to help offset costs, Berkebile said last week.
Raising taxes was a last resort, she said.
“Raising taxes means the supervisors are increasing their own taxes, too,” she said.
“That’s not what anyone wants to do.”
Taxes unchanged in Jennerstown, Boswell
Four fellow communities in the North Star School District will hold the line on taxes in 2023.
Boswell Borough has tentatively adopted a $523,058 budget that is larger next year due to two state grants.
The largest grant includes more than $200,000 for stormwater repairs the borough is hoping to begin next year.
Jenner Township has a $1.8 million budget on display that does not include any significant projects in 2023, borough officials said.
This will be the 14th straight year the community kept taxes unchanged, borough staff said.
Jennerstown Borough has already approved its $206,100 plan without an adjustment to taxes.
Stoystown Borough, which has just one part-time employee, tentatively approved a $69,971 budget that keeps taxes at 5.16 mills.
Even with plans to pursue upgrades to the water system in 2023, Hooversville Borough’s budget will also keep taxes as is in 2023, borough staff said.
The borough’s tentative budget is $430,132 next year.
