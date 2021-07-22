arcadia

Arcadia Theater, built in 1921 by Berwind-White Coal Co. for its mining employees and their families, is a cultural center in downtown Windber. Todd Berkey/ The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, PA.

 Todd Berkey
The Tribune-Democrat

The Simply Queen live tribute show scheduled for Aug. 28 at Arcadia Theater in Windber has been canceled.

Those who purchased tickets can donate them back to the theater, receive a gift certificate for an upcoming show or receive a refund. Printed or original tickets must be mailed back to the theater.

Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 814-467-9070. On Aug. 2, the box office will resume its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A September show is being planned.

Information: www.arcadiawindber.com or www.facebook.com/ArcadiaTheater.

 

