JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Matthew Pudliner has been appointed at the Pennsylvania Highlands Community College continuing education manager.

In this position, he'll be responsible for providing planning, supervision, leadership and evaluation for the continuing and community education areas of the school, among others.

Prior to joining the college, Pudliner was the community relationship manager for the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.

