JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A public rosary to pray for the country and veterans will be held at noon Nov. 6 in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
Public rosary will be held in Central Park
Kelly Urban
Reporter
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
