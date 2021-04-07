Public rosary will be held in Central Park Apr 7, 2021 12 hrs ago A public rosary to honor police, firefighters, EMS, health care works and military, and pray for the country will be held at noon April 17 in Central Park, downtown Johnstown. COVID-19 regulations will be in place, according to organizers. Tags Rosary Healthcare Central Park Police Regulation Country Ems Health Care Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Gahagan, Thomas Harshberger, Stuart Ott, Anna Maus, Suzan Pinna, Mary Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWATCH VIDEO: Suspect arrested in Geistown Borough homicide; victim identifiedExperts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'My spouse received his first vaccine and I haven’t gotten mine. Are we safe to sleep in the same room together?'Investigation: Woman killed after agreeing to meet about online purchaseIndiana company only bidder on Johnstown Inclined Plane workSomerset County officials confirm death of Sheriff Brad Cramer at age 67'Man on the cross': Johnstown doctor keeps crucifix close in his work and his heartBishop McCort leads the way at youth wrestling championships'This is a witch hunt': Cambria County sheriff candidate plans to challenge civil suitWestmont graduate first woman named VMI's highest-ranking cadetMoneyman egg hunt canceled Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
