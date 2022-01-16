A public rosary to pray for the unborn will be held at noon Saturday in Kiniry Hall at St. Benedict Church, 2310 Bedford St., Johns-town; St. Clement Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown; and in St. Ann Shrine at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

