Public rosaries in honor of Our Lady of Fatima and to pray for the healing of the nation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave., Johnstown, and at noon May 13 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
Public rosaries to be held at St. Clement Church, Central Park
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tribute to Women | YWCA Greater Johnstown will honor nine for their accomplishments
- Police: Man blames drug habit for thefts
- Quartet of Penn Cambria seniors announce college plans
- Martellas, Cox, Craig, Catanese enter Business Hall of Fame
- Pitt-Johnstown class of 2023 sent off with address from 1992 alum
- Judge throws out assault charge against Johnstown bus driver, court officials say
- Mother enters no-contest plea in toddler's death
- Somerset man jailed in attack on pregnant woman, police say
- Four of a kind | Area produces Division I softball quartet
- Mom's House civic center zoning change gets 1st OK from council
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.