Life Line Screening will hold an informational session where people can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions on May 19 at Solomon Run Fire Company, 176 Mount Airy Drive, Johnstown.
Screenings will check for level of plaque buildup in arteries, HDL and LDL cholesterol levels, diabetes risk, bone density and kidney and thyroid function.
Packages start at $149. Consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Registration is required. To schedule a time, call 877-237-1287.
Information: www.lifelinescreening.com.
