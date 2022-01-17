JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Rev. Donn Ed is making what he called a “mystical” return to his old hometown’s region to be part of Project Resurrect Johnstown.
His organization, Allegheny County-based Hosanna Industries, will work collaboratively with the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority and the 1889 Foundation in an effort to help in-need homeowners preserve their properties by doing free repairs before the structures worsen and possibly become blighted and abandoned.
“It’s personally very meaningful and spiritually very, very mystical,” said Ed, who grew up in Upper Yoder Township and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. “It’s a full circle for me, and I’m not a young man anymore. It’s very interesting – if not a little bit mystical – as to how the Lord has guided the path back home. I never really expected this, and yet here we are. Very grateful, very grateful for the opportunity. It’s very meaningful to be able to return to Johnstown to lend a hand.”
Ed, who has done similar projects in other areas of western Pennsylvania, hopes 500 volunteers will participate in the local work this year. The plan is to assist 25 homeowners in the region.
“Basically, prior preservation is very important because we’ve noticed through the years that once there are issues with stabilizing the roof or windows, that the property becomes dilapidated more quickly and then the property owners have no choice other than to move on if they don’t have the funds to sustain that structure,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
“Rather than demolition, the restoration side of it and the preservation side of it should decrease future demolition and also provide a healthy and safe environment for the residents to reside.”
The 1889 Foundation is funding the project with $500,000 for 2022.
Susan Mann, the foundation’s president, described the effort “truly as a humanitarian initiative” that could also provide an opportunity to help individuals who are struggling with the “social determinants of health,” such as lack of job skills and transportation.
“It was such a perfect fit,” Mann said. “In addition to all of that, we also saw the ability to help these families to really look at whatever challenges they may be facing. It was a way for us to help identify what other needs they might have and connect them with resources.”
If successful, the program could continue past 2022.
“The idea actually, as it was explained originally to the foundation, is that if things go well, what we would aim to do, over the course of five years, is to continue this work and essentially train a core group of valuable local people in Johnstown who learn how to do this together, cooperatively, effectively and productively, so that perhaps, at the end of five years, there would be a homegrown, local organization, ministry that is already trained and up to speed in how to continue doing this,” Ed said.
“We think that the work could continue on for years to help people who need help.”
