The Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy Respite Program, with the approval of a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, will assist families of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia over the course of a year.

The grant will offer 12 hours to be used as needed by an eligibility-approved family in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.

Eligibility is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information: 814-819-4455 or scalucp.org.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Trending Video

Recommended for you