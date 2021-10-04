The Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy Respite Program, with the approval of a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, will assist families of individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia over the course of a year.
The grant will offer 12 hours to be used as needed by an eligibility-approved family in Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties.
Eligibility is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Information: 814-819-4455 or scalucp.org.
