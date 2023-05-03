SOMERSET, Pa. – Nominations are up for grabs in each of Somerset County’s 25 townships and nearly two dozen boroughs this spring.
From Paint Borough to Wellersburg, most won’t have races until the fall, if at all, county election candidate lists show.
But a handful will have contested races for primary nominations.
They include:
• A three-way race on the Democratic ticket in Boswell’s 7th Precinct for a four-year council seat.
• A three-way race among Republicans in Confluence for two four-year seats.
• A four-way race on the Republican ballot for three Indian Lake council seats.
• A two-man race between Republicans for a Quemahoning Township seat.
• A three-way race in Somerset Township for one six-year supervisor’s seat.
In Somerset Township, three township residents are running for an open seat because longtime Supervisor Dan Halverson is stepping down from the role.
Halverson, the township’s current chairman, has served on the board since the mid-1990s, but did not seek reelection this year.
The hopefuls include township residents Thomas D. Halverson, Dan’s nephew; Jason Paugh; and Travis Meyers.
Meyers is a longtime truck driver, and Paugh serves locally as a firefighter.
In Confluence, two men and a woman are all running for two Republican nominations.
All three are currently serving on the board.
Lee F. Dively, Robert Ruppel and Ginny Halverson are seeking four-year seats.
Boswell Borough’s race involves three Democrats in the 7th Precinct running for two nominations for a four-year seat.
Current council members James Bubner and Ronald Glenn Diehl are running to retain their seats. Fellow Boswell resident Jerry Lee King would be a first-time addition.
In Quemahahoning Township Fred Weyand, incumbent supervisor, is facing a primary challenge by a former supervisor, Mark Corden.
Both are running as Republicans for a six-year seat.
In Indian Lake, four people – councilman Paul Balint and three hopefuls – Gary Lamolinara, Mary Veil James and William Lewis Jr. – are vying for nominations for three council seats
Each are 23rd Precinct residents running for Republican nominations for a four-year seat.
