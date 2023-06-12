JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A weeklong celebration of culture and history will begin on Monday in downtown Johnstown, leading up to the Juneteenth federal holiday on June 19 commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black people after the Civil War.
More than three dozen events are planned during the eight days, including roundtable discussions, musical performances, a movie night, kids’ crafts and health fairs.
Activities are scheduled to begin at noon Monday with an opening ceremony attended by Mayor Frank Janakovic. On Juneteenth itself, a parade on Main Street will begin at noon, followed by a performance by Johnstown Symphony Orchestra members, a veterans’ program, a fashion show, a group picture and a concert by The Palovations.
“It’s an opportunity to present the pride of the culture,” NAACP Johnstown Branch President Alan Cashaw said. “The African-American culture in these United States is long-lived – over 400 years. It brings a different slice of life in its appearances as well as its methods of celebration, from the spiritual side to the secular side.”
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, who is also a leader at Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, called Juneteenth “one of the most family-friendly events that the city has each year” that encourages love, forgiveness and creating a bright future for young people.
“It really brings the Greater Johnstown community and people from all over the country literally together in a celebration of life and togetherness and honoring the history, legacy of African Americans, but all Americans, because this is a real American story,” Wilson said.
Wilson continued: “Juneteenth really shows the intersection between how far America has come, but also how fragile those gains can also be when you look at the current situation within our country. It celebrates and highlights the progress, while at the same time shedding the spotlight on some of the inequalities and injustices that still occur.”
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Rosedale incident that started when a young Black man fatally shot four Johnstown police officers.
That led to then-Mayor Joseph Cauffiel issuing an edict in which he said that he wanted every Black person who had lived in Johnstown for "less than seven years to pack up his belongings and get out.” His attempt to expel Black and Mexican people from Johnstown made a long-lasting impact on local race relations.
Wilson said the Rosedale incident will be “woven into the fabric of the entire (Juneteenth) celebration.”
