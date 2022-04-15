Editor’s note: This is the third part of a five-week series.
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A print of a dozen colorful, friendly-looking birds perched in a row is one of the first things a visitor sees while walking into Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center.
Children’s drawings of similar birds hang next to the print.
Trees, flowers and bees are painted on the walls, with a “welcome” sign hanging by the door. Muted blues and greens create a calming feel. Toys and books are available, too.
“Our waiting room is very subdued-colored and very child-friendly,” said Nina Licastro, the center’s outreach and development coordinator. “This place is meant to feel like a home, not anything clinical.”
The objective is to relax children who come to the center to share their stories of sexual, physical or mental abuse or other traumatizing events, such as witnessing domestic violence or other crimes.
“I’ll tell you, almost every kid who walks through the door, they breathe a sigh of relief when they get here because they almost always say, ‘We thought it was going to be so much scarier,’ or ‘We thought it was going to be like on TV where we have the window where people are watching you talk to people,’ ” Executive Director Diana Grosik said during an interview at the center in Richland Township.
The center has handled more than 1,600 cases since opening in July 2015.
‘Their own words’
Before Circle of Support existed, local children would often need to tell their stories multiple times – to a teacher, a guidance counselor, a principal, a police officer, an attorney. The experience could inadvertently create doubt if a child gave different details or forgot information from one version to the other.
“We know every time a child has to talk about something traumatic, that’s re-traumatizing to them,” Grosik said, “so we know, as far as minimizing trauma, if we can talk with them one time, it allows them to talk about some of the toughest stuff they’re ever going to talk about in their lives. It allows them to talk through this stuff one-on-one.”
Children now only need to provide information once during a conversation with a forensic interviewer, while in another room representatives from law enforcement agencies, Cambria County Children and Youth Services, and the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office watch a livestream of the conversation.
A recording is also made, with the child’s knowledge.
“Relative to the process, I think one of the biggest changes that we’ve had locally is the understanding of how to handle and interview particularly younger people who have been the victims of either sexual or physical violence,” Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
“With the creation of the Child Advocacy Center that serves Cambria County, we are able to effectively interview victims of abuse in a manner that is designed to allow them to use their own words and to not have to repeat the stories of their victimization over and over again. … The fewer times that they have to go through that, the better it is for them.”
Chris Swartz, a juvenile bureau detective with the Johnstown Police Department, added that having only one interview “makes for a more solid case.” He said having cooperation among agencies through the center helps with investigations.
“If they didn’t work together, honestly, I’d be overwhelmed with the caseloads, the casework,” Swartz said.
After some casual conversation about school, hobbies or other subjects, the interviewer will eventually ask a child what happened regarding the serious matter.
“Almost every single kid is going to have a physical reaction to that question,” Grosik said. “I’ve had kids pull their hoods up over their heads, pull their hoodies down over their face. Some kids have crawled under that table. Occasionally, they’ll crawl on the floor, the fetal position.”
Grosik said the recorded reactions are “very compelling.”
Interviewers make sure to ask open-ended questions so children can tell stories in their own words.
“Whether it corroborates the allegations or it refutes what was alleged, our role is to gather any and all facts that the child is able to tell us, which makes us neutral,” Grosik said. “They’re coming here to share their information, and our role is to provide that neutral setting and allow them to provide all of those details for us.”
Helping children through the difficult time is both rewarding and challenging for the small staff.
“It’s written in your heart somewhere where you have that passion to do this work,” Grosik said. “If it’s there, it’s there and you’re able to do it, but I think truly, I will say, it’s the kids who keep us coming back here every day.”
Licastro calls Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center the local nonprofit that nobody knows about. In an effort to get the word out, CAC representatives speak to various organizations throughout the region.
“I’ll talk to anybody who will listen, to tell you the truth, about the work we do here,” Licastro said. “We hope to get out into schools next year because we feel that the more that children know about their own body safety, and to know that we are here for them if they should ever need us, is very important.”
Also, throughout this April, just like every April, the center is working to bring attention to its work and mission during National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
CAC is raising money by placing penny collection jars at businesses, encouraging employers to have paid dress down days, selling raffle tickets and accepting donations from organizations that want to plant pinwheel gardens. Licastro said the silver-and-blue pinwheels that are seen now throughout the region represent the belief that “all children deserve a happy and healthy childhood.”
On Saturday, the center is hosting “A Night of Hope & Healing Benefit Concert and Basket Raffle” at Bottle Works in Johnstown with three bands – The Ne’er-Do-Wells, The Rusty Shackles and Essential Machine, an indie group from Pittsburgh. Admission is $10.
“We hope to kind of have that festival feel to it, nice and relaxed, having a good time, bringing that community awareness and bringing (the understanding) that it’s on all of us,” Licastro said. “It’s all of us together that will make a difference in this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.