SOMERSET, Pa. – A hearing to consider any pre-trial motions filed by attorneys in suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' sex assault case has been rescheduled for June 16.
Court-appointed Senior Judge Timothy Creany issued the order Wednesday after granting an additional week for both parties to file any pre-trial motions related to the upcoming trial, which is scheduled for September.
Thomas is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a Windber woman in September 2021 and has had his law license and pay suspended since.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges as he awaits trial.
The DA's office is currently under the direction of Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.