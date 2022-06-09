SOUTH FORK, Pa. – Park ranger Mindy Kuzminsky will present “Early Transportation in Western Pennsylvania” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Visitor Center’s theater at Johnstown Flood National Memorial, 733 Lake Road, South Fork.
Attendees will learn about the movement of people and goods across the Alleghenies through the evolution of early transportation, and how the frontier was settled.
The hour-long program is free to attend.
