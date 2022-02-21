Jeff Webb, associate professor of music at Pitt-Johnstown and director of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, will present a program on the music of Civl War at 6 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 24) at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
He will speak on how music affected the morale and the participants in that time period. He also will touch on the theme of how music heals.
A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
