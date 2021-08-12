An upcoming prayer service will focus on uplifting the community.
“He Has Us in His Hands” will begin at noon Aug. 21 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown, and special recognition will be given to those who have worked through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robbin High, a spiritual guide and event organizer, said her idea for the event is to bring people together for a day of prayer.
“God then gave me the bigger idea to make it a worldwide day of prayer – city to city, town to town, state to state, country to country,” High said. “At that point, it came about praying to the Lord asking him to guide me in this, and it brought to me city officials to do honor and great thank yous to them for serving throughout the pandemic, as well as people who worked or volunteered through the pandemic.”
A list of honorees ranging from community leaders, city officials, health care workers, first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, pastors and media will be honored with a special certificate.
A recognition for organizations that operated during the pandemic and provided services to the community also will be honored.
“We want to give a thank you to everybody,” High said.
Following the recognition of the honorees, a worldwide prayer will be offered.
The opening prayer will be lead by Pastor Terry Knipple of Franklin Street United Methodist Church.
“We’ll be praying for lost loved ones, for whatever sickness or illness that anyone is facing, for what’s going on in our world today and for racism to cease,” High said. “We need prayer for this town.”
There also will be a spiritual poem reading and spiritual express dancing.
The Rev. Rodney E. Hatfield with Peniel Praise Community Church and Elder James Britt with Stevens Memorial Holy Church will lead the shut-down prayer.
High will give the closing remarks.
“We will be lifting up the name of Jesus, and we want people to know that God hears them and he will provide,” she said. “We need to pray for each other, uplift each other and respect one another. God is still in control and loves us and he took us through the pandemic and we’re still here and we want to give him glory.”
The event will be recorded and be shown on the Cornerstone Network at a late date.
There is no admission fee.
Those attending are asked to being a lawn chair or blanket.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.