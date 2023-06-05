JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Penelec reported that a power outage on Sunday night affected approximately 1,400 customers in and around downtown Johnstown, including The Tribune-Democrat on Locust Street.
The incident started around 7:30 p.m. and took approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes to fix – for most customers.
“We had a switch at our substation fail, so it was a piece of equipment that failed,” Penelec spokesman Todd Meyers said. “They had to repair that. That substation feeds a line that energizes part of that underground network that (The Tribune-Democrat is) fed from.”
However, power was not completely restored to The Tribune-Democrat until Monday, which prevented the newspaper from printing Monday’s editions on time to be delivered as normal in the morning.
Copies of Monday’s newspaper are available at single-copy outlets.
Subscriber copies will be delivered by Wednesday for customers whose newspapers arrive by carrier or in the mail.
"This was an unfortunate circumstance beyond our control, and we regret the impact this outage had on our customers," T-D Publisher Chip Minemyer said. "But our production and IT staff worked through the night and well into Tuesday to get us going again, and we appreciate the efforts of Penelec's crews to get power restored as soon as possible. Everyone was safe – that's the most important thing."
