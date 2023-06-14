JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Approximately 1,500 customers were without power in Richland Township and several surrounding neighborhoods Wednesday, including Eisenhower Boulevard, Belmont Street and Riverside.
Penelec crews were responding to the issue, Richland Township Fire Department Chief Wes Meyers said.
According to Penelec's real-time outage map, the outage was under investigation as of 12:30 p.m. and the utility company hoped to have power restored by 2 p.m.
A handful of scattered, small-scale outages were also reported Wednesday in the West Hills, Moxham and Kernville. Each was listed as impacting fewer than 20 customers with power projected to be restored between 2 and 3:30 p.m.
