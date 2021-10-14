JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Employees at AmeriServ Financial found a colorful way to show their commitment to customer service.
As part of National Customer Service Week and showcasing the theme of "The Power of Service," all departments and branches bankwide were tasked with developing a service-themed poster while also channeling their inner creativity.
"Since the start of the pandemic, adult coloring has really taken off as an industry and as a great way to release stress and anxiety," said Kerri Mueller, AmeriServ Financial's senior vice president of retail banking.
"For us, it provided a great opportunity to ask staff to participate in a team-building exercise – one that didn't include work-related stuff, but instead, ways to connect, be creative and just have some fun."
Each department was given the same "The Power of Service" poster to color.
"They were instructed to use their creative license to complete the project," Mueller said. "Crayons, colored pencils, markers and glitter were all viable options when coloring."
Thirty posters are on display on the main office lobby at 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
For the contest, the posters were judged in three categories – best use of color/creativity, staying inside the lines but going outside the box, and best display of team spirit.
"The goal here was to have fun, so the categories were sort of tongue-in-cheek," Mueller said. "No one is being graded on their artistic ability. It was more about getting together and doing something together. The results speak for themselves."
Winners received lunch courtesy of the bank.
"People got into this," Mueller said. "They put time and effort into it as individuals and as a team to create something that speaks volumes about their commitment to service, teamwork and each other."
She said the project shows what can be accomplished when you work as a team.
"I'm thrilled how our employees took on this challenge," Mueller said. "It's just one more way that demonstrates how important customer service is within our bank while serving both internal and external customers."
