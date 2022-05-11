EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Cambria County judge has denied a petition for post-conviction relief for a man found guilty in the 2015 Richland Township stabbing death of his girlfriend.
David Leon Johnson, 42, was convicted in 2017 in the death of Allison Vaughn. She was killed on March 30, 2015, in their Parkside Drive apartment in Richland Township.
Johnson sought to have his conviction overturned due to what he alleged was ineffective legal counsel.
Judge Patrick T. Kiniry found Johnson guilty of first-degree murder following a five-day non-jury trial in March 2017 and sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 10 to 20 years.
Johnson was also convicted of aggravated assault, robbery, theft, access device fraud and abuse of a corpse.
A Post Conviction Relief Act petition hearing was held in November to address claims that Johnson’s trial attorneys, Michael Filia and Patricia Moore, who both served as public defenders at the time of the trial, provided inadequate counsel by misleading him on the length on the plea offer and failing to pursue an intoxication/diminished capacity defense, that they did not challenge several convictions as violations of double jeopardy and that Johnson’s rights were violated by being denied new counsel.
Kiniry issued an order May, 4 denying the petition for relief.
Johnson filed the motion for relief citing that violations of the Pennsylvania and United States constitutions occurred.
Johnson and his attorney Matthew Dombrosky argued that President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III was mistaken by failing to grant the request to remove Filia and Moore as trial counsel after Johnson said they misrepresented a plea offer. Johnson also argued that the defense strategy was never fully explained to him.
In a written opinion, Kiniry said the issue of Johnson’s trial counsel was already litigated and therefore now lacks merit.
According to the opinion, the matter was previously raised in an appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court and denied.
Johnson also filed for relief due to what he called ineffective assistance of counsel. Johnson argued that Filia and Moore were ineffective because they did not file a motion to suppress the statement that he gave to police, not challenging his convictions and sentences as violations of the prohibition against double jeopardy, misstating his plea offer and not pursuing a diminished capacity defense.
In the opinion on the claims to pursue a diminished capacity defense and suppress Johnson’s statement, Kiniry wrote that trial counsels’ strategies and tactics cannot be viewed in hindsight and that Johnson’s claims of effectiveness of counsel had no reasonable strategic action or inaction.
The opinion noted that trial counsel testified at the November hearing that they had an “objectively reasonable” basis for not filing the motion to suppress the confession and the opinion added that the attorneys also were successful in defeating a number of aggravating factors in the case through Johnson’s intoxication.
In the opinion, Kiniry noted that on the concerns of double jeopardy, Johnson did not raise the issue in his post-trial motions or in his direct appeal. The opinion states that the court could have sentenced him to separate consecutive sentences on three of the charges. He is currently serving concurrent sentences which means he serves no additional time.
Kiniry added that he was not prejudiced by counsel not raising this issue as no additional time was ultimately added to his sentence.
Johnson is currently serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Forest in Marienville.
