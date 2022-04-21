Portage Borough received $443,000 to continue an ongoing streetscape effort to continue a project aimed at extending new sidewalks to the borough's park.
Summerhill Township also received more than $241,000 to relocate a portion of Shaft Road, state lawmakers said.
The Portage project is part of an ongoing effort that is running new ADA-compliant sidewalks and curbing through the northern part of Portage. A previous phase installed new walkways from Johnson Avenue to Crichton McCormick Park.
The Summerhill Township road work will relocate part of Shaft Road from Donald Street to the Bottom of Wilmore Heights Road so that it allows access to the top of Wilmore Heights.
Department of Community and Economic Development Multimodal Transportation Funds are being used to supply the PennDOT projects, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, whose 72nd district will include both towns in 2023, commended community leaders in Portage and Summerhill for working to obtain the competitive grants.
“Anyone who has ever applied for one of these knows how challenging the grant-writing process is, and I’m happy to see that both of them are being rewarded for their hard work," he said.
A Bedford County project was also funded.
In Southampton Township, $470,523 was received to rehabilitate Covered Bridge Road and Johnson Road, providing access to the historic Hewitt Covered Bridge, two popular hiking trails, and state game lands in southern Bedford County, state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, said.
“As chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I know the tremendous impact these funds will have on our local infrastructure needs,” Langerholc said. “These projects will increase the quality of life for our residents by expanding access to hiking trails, addressing pedestrian and accessibility concerns, improving safety for bicyclists as well as boost economic development. I am grateful to PennDOT for the funding.”
