PORTAGE, Pa. – A Portage man was jailed, accused of using Facebook Messenger to solicit a sexual relationship with a supposed 15-year-old girl, who was actually a decoy set up by the organization “Altoona Pred Hunters,” authorities said.
Stonycreek Township police charged Christopher James Gaunt Sr., 57, of the 100 block of Upper Road, with one felony count of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor.
According to a complaint affidavit, Gaunt allegedly began an online relationship on April 18 with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl to set up a meeting place. The girl was a decoy set up by one of the organization’s members, and the pair allegedly arranged to meet in the parking lot of the Riverside Volunteer Fire Company in Stonycreek Township.
Township police obtained a search warrant for Gaunt’s Portage residence on June 13 and allegedly seized a cellphone.
Gaunt allegedly told police his actions were “stupid.”
Gaunt was arraigned on Aug. 24 by District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $35,000 bond.
