PORTAGE, Pa. – A Portage man was jailed Friday, accused of sexually assaulting a girl and telling her not to tell anyone or he would “be in jail for a long time,” authorities allege.
Portage Borough police charged Kasey David James, 30, of the 4300 block of Portage Street, with aggravated indecent assault and two counts each of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, harassment and indecent assault.
According to a complaint affidavit, the investigation began in July 2022. The girl told authorities about two incidents that took place in Portage and at Glendale Lake between January 2019 and December 2020.
During one incident, the girl said she ran and locked herself in a room, but James used a key to unlock the door.
Another time, James allegedly told her to not tell anyone or he was going to jail.
James was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $150,000 bond.
