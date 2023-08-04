PORTAGE, Pa. – The grand opening of Portage’s only gentlemen’s club Thursday got off to a low-key start.
Bodies in Motion Lounge officially opened at 7 p.m. Wednesday. During the first half-hour of operation, only a handful of people were seen entering the 629 Main St. business.
The only thing identifying the business is the name painted on the main entrance glass doors in in small script letters.
By 8:30 p.m., owner Gary Vaughn said there were about 45 people in the building.
“It started off a little slow, but it’s starting to pick up now,” Vaughn said outside the public entrance on Main Street.
Inside, women in various stages of undress entertained what appeared to be about three dozen people – mostly male – lining the perimeter of the main room while a couple tried their luck on video games-of-skill machines in an adjacent area.
A dancer who uses the stage name Ari said each dancer will work her way around the room, pausing with customers.
“Our eyes are never off of the dancers,” she said. “There are cameras in the VIP rooms.”
Vaughn’s newest venture got off to a rocky start when rumors of a gentlemen’s club began circulating in Portage last spring.
Several dozen residents came to the May 2 borough council meeting with a petition opposing any such business.
“We don’t want this in our town, period,” the Rev. Richard Black said at the meeting. “How would we like to be known as the town with a strip joint on Main Street next to a pizza joint?”
Black is pastor of two Methodist churches in the borough and served as the group’s spokesman at the May meeting.
Portage Mayor Robert Fox told the group that the borough has an ordinance prohibiting nude-dance businesses, adding the council and the police department “will do anything in our power” to prevent a nude-dance business from operating.
There were no protesters near the Bodies in Motion, and police were not seen at the business by 9 p.m. Thursday.
“I’m not sure if the borough is going to react or not,” Vaughn said.
Initially, Vaughn said in June that the Main Street building was only going to be used for private events and as the office for his traveling Bodies in Motion strip show.
He said he changed his mind just a couple weeks ago when his new lawyer told him the borough ordinance is not enforceable because it completely excludes what courts have ruled is a legal business.
Ari said she lives in Johnstown and has been dancing with Bodies in Motion for about three years.
Admitting that the money is her favorite part, she added, “We definitely have fun while we dance.”
She doesn’t like “the judgment from people that give dancers a bad reputation.”
