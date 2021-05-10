Cambria County Library will host a pollinator party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 in the children’s department, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.

The party will focus on the importance of bees and butterflies with fun and educational STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities.

Participants will visit a variety of STEAM learning stations, including planting a pollinator plant to take home.

The event is held in conjunction with Remake Learning Days Across America, a nationwide, family-friendly festival of learning designed for children of all ages to help develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity.

Preregistration is required.

Sign up through the calendar at cclsys.org/events or by calling 814-536-5131, ext. 205.