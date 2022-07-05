JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – July 4th fireworks were the cause of a house on fire in Upper Yoder Township on Monday, authorities said Tuesday.
An stray firework hit a bush in front of a house in the 400 block of South Clearfield Street at 9:36 p.m. Monday, police said.
"It started the bush on fire and then caught the house on fire," township police Chief John Blake said.
The fire reached a crawl space in the attic in the front of the house and was contained there, township fire Chief Timothy Reitz said.
No injuries were reported.
The house sustained smoke and water damage, Reitz said.
"Anytime you utilize fireworks you need to be aware of their unpredictability," Reitz said.
The family stayed at a hotel Monday night, Blake said.
The chief said he will meet with District Attorney Greg Neugebauer to determine if legal action is warranted.
