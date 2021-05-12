Police are searching for an older model Ford Fusion believed lnvolved in a shots fired incident on Wednesday near the Luxor Gardens Apartments on Heeney Avenue, in Stonycreek, Township authorities said.
Township police officer Thomas Owens said two men were seen running into the nearby woods when shots rang out on Kegg Avenue at 12:55 p.m. The two men may have been targeted in the shooting, he said.
No injures were reported. Police are looking for the Ford Fusion. The vehicle was seen leaving the scene with a black male behind the wheel, Owens said.
Police from Richland, Conemaugh and Upper Yoder townships are assisting along with police from the city of Johnstown and Ferndale and East Conemaugh boroughs.
