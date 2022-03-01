Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old girl who was last seen in Johnstown.
According to a Pennsylvania State Police release, Cardaya Clinton, who has brown hair and brown eyes, is known to be with Cardell Clinton, 31, who also has brown hair and brown eyes.
The pair were last seen in the area of Pine Street in Hornerstown at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities believe the child may be at “special risk of harm or injury,” state police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 911 or the Johnstown Police Department at 814-539-5889.
