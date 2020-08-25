One man has been charged in connection with an arson in Upper Yoder Township that injured his wife, sending her to the hospital with severe burns Monday night, Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said Tuesday.
County detectives charged Gregory Z. Clem, 64, of the 3300 block of Menoher Boulevard, with one count each of arson, aggravated arson, causing a catastrophe and reckless endangering another person.
Investigators said the man admitted to setting a table on fire inside the home.
The fire broke out at 10:18 p.m., trapping a woman inside, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman called 911, saying her husband had set the fire.
Firefighters found the woman laying against the wall inside the home "gasping for air suffering from severe burns all over her body," the complaint said.
She was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, in Johnstown, and then airlifted to a Burn Unit in Pittsburgh. The woman was in critical condition and attached to a ventilator with second- and third-degree burns covering 85% of her body, the complaint said.
Clem told detectives that his wife was in the kitchen cooking when they heard a pop, and then the fire started.
A state police fire marshal found no evidence that anyone was cooking, the complaint said.
The fire marshal found that an accelerant, possibly kerosene, was used in the kitchen/dining room area to start the fire, the complaint said.
Clem later told authorities that he told his wife to get out because he was going to burn the house down, the complaint said.
Clem said he "did pour gasoline on the dining room table and did light it," but wasn't sure if his wife was still inside, the complaint said.
District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said he could not get into details on what might have prompted the man to set his home on fire.
In filing the aggravated arson charge, police allege Clem intentionally set the fire while someone was present inside the structure or property, Neugebauer said.
Upper Yoder Township police were also involved in the investigation. Police Chief Donald Hess said his department was releasing information about the case jointly through the Cambria County District Attorney's press release Tuesday, noting the matter was a "multi-agency" investigation.
Clem was lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of his $400,000 bond.
Firefighters from Upper Yoder,West Hills, Southmont, West Taylor, Richland, Conemaugh Township, Jerome and Johnstown responded, along with Hilltop and West End EMS.
