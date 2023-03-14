A Rockwood man faces criminal charges, accused of sexually assaulting a child he was babysitting in Black Township in 2017 and 2018, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Merle Ray Phillippi, 59, of the 2000 block of Markleton School Road, with indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, the investigation began with a Childline referral in October. Phillippi allegedly was babysitting the child whenever the child’s mother left the residence. The child allegedly identified Phillippi through a photograph.
Charges were filed before District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, after a forensic interview was conducted with the child at Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center in October.
