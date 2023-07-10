A convicted felon from Philadelphia was jailed Sunday after he fled from police, throwing away a black backpack allegedly containing a handgun and suspected cocaine, Johnstown police allege.
City police charged Kevin Douglas Whitmore, 32, with possession of a prohibited firearm, flight to avoid apprehension, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to Smoke-n-Skills on Central Avenue for a report of a man telling people he was selling a gun.
Police found a man fitting the description walking to Sheetz on Central Avenue.
Police stopped the man, who allegedly told police he was on this way home after gambling at Smoke-n-Skills.
The man, identified as Whitmore, ran from police, throwing his backpack on a fence, the affidavit said.
Police said they caught Whitmore at the river wall.
Police searched the backpack and found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun that was registered to another person.
The backpack also contained tattoo supplies, $125 cash, two orange capsules containing suspected crack cocaine and a baggie also containing suspected crack cocaine.
Whitmore’s criminal history includes a June 1, 2010, guilty plea for robbery of a motor vehicle.
Whitmore was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $50,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.