SOMERSET, Pa. – State police are searching for an Ohio man accused of robbing two people of more than $24,000 in money and jewelry on Tuesday near the Somerset Service Plaza in Somerset Township, authorities said.
Troopers from the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Somerset barracks charged Danny Williams, 48, of Cincinnati, Ohio, with felony counts of robbery by force and theft by unlawful taking.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers were called to the Somerset Service Plaza on I-76 east, where two people said they had been robbed in separate incidents.
A motorist said he was sitting in his truck when a man allegedly knocked on the door and told him a second man had just made easy money playing a card game.
The motorist said he had $400 before walking into the dinning area to withdraw $600 from the ATM. He walked to where a group of five men were playing cards behind the trucks parked outside, the affidavit said.
The motorist said he handed $1,000 to a large man sitting on the ground playing a game using three cards. There was a sudden commotion and the men fled, the affidavit said.
In the second case, a woman and her husband stopped at the service area to let a dog out when a man allegedly walked up to them saying a guy had won the lottery and was sharing his good fortune by giving away $100 bills.
The couple followed the man to where the trucks were parked and the large man was sitting on the ground playing cards. A group of men began pushing and shoving when the large man allegedly grabbed the necklace from the woman's neck and ran away, the affidavit said.
Someone else ripped the ring from her finger and ran off. The woman estimated that her loss was $24,000.
Video surveillance helped troopers identify Williams as the suspected robber.
Charges were filed before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset.
