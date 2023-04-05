NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – A Northern Cambria Borough man faces criminal charges, accused of assaulting a Giant Eagle employee while she was standing on a ladder cleaning, authorities said.
Northern Cambria police charged Timothy J. Depetro, 65, of the 2400 block of Philadelphia Avenue, with indecent assault, disorderly conduct, stalking and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, Depetro entered the store, on Cottonwood Street, at 8 p.m. March 16 and walked into a restricted area.
Depetro allegedly approached a woman who was standing on a ladder cleaning and grabbed her without consent. The woman said that since February, Depetro had been messaging her and calling the store asking for her.
Police spoke with other employees and reviewed surveillance video. Criminal charges were filed before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
Depetro is awaiting arraignment.
