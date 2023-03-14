JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man is behind bars after allegedly running from police as an officer tried to take him in on a warrant on Saturday.
The officer spotted Trevor L. Madison, 34, at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Sheetz store on Haynes Street in Johnstown’s Kernville section, the criminal complaint says. Knowing there was a warrant for Madison’s arrest on burglary charges from last month, the officer approached him, but Madison ran from the store, the court papers say.
The officer allegedly gave chase and found the suspect lying on an embankment near The Villa personal care home on Napoleon Place. Madison appeared to be trying to remove something from a satchel he was lying on and refused to show his hands until the officer used his Taser, the court papers say.
He later told police it was his “last time for a while that he could use,” the report said.
Madison, of the 300 block of Daniel Street in the West End, was arrested and arraigned Sunday by District Judge John Prebish. He was placed in Cambria County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bond, or 10% of $75,000 bail. Charges include flight to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest and drug possession.
Madison also is charged with burglary, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and making terroristic threats stemming from a Feb. 18 incident.
Online court records show Madison has been arrested numerous times since being charged with possessing marijuana in 2013. Charges have included criminal trespass, flight to avoid prosecution, drug possession and driving under the influence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.