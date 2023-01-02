FALLENTIMBER, Pa. – A Coalport man is being cited for vehicle code violations after falling asleep at the wheel of his pickup truck and striking a PennDOT sign and a telephone pole Sunday, state police said.
The crash occurred at 3:50 a.m. in Reade Township.
Adam Rydbom, 36, of Coalport, Clearfield County, was heading north on Route 253 when his vehicle traveled off the road during a left-hand curve and struck the sign and pole with his front bumper, state police in Ebensburg said.
An investigation showed Rydbom's truck left markings that indicated the sideways direction his vehicle traveled prior to hitting the telephone pole. Police wrote that Rydbom received a "suspected minor injury" but was not transported for treatment.
