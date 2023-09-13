JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown-area man faces 875 criminal charges in connection with an alleged $7,000 food-ordering scam at Walmart on Town Center Drive in Richland Township, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Jesse Curtis Fields, 35, of the 500 block of Harshberger Road, on Tuesday with 175 counts each of theft by deception, access device fraud, identity theft, criminal use of a communication facility and receiving stolen property.
According to a complaint affidavit, Walmart security reported that Fields had been placing food orders online.
Fields would allegedly pick up the order and leave the store, only to call and complain that the order was wrong and get a refund.
Fields allegedly used phony names and addresses and 175 different credit cards to order $7,201.48 in items, including pasta, chicken wings, bacon, noodles, tenderloin steaks and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video game.
Fields allegedly contacted the Walmart corporate office to report that he never received the video game and that the other items were defective.
The store flagged 20 fraudulent transactions from July through September, the affidavit said.
Walmart security had been tracking Fields because he would attempt the scam even after acknowledging that he had received all of the items, the affidavit said.
Police obtained a photograph of Fields and a description of his vehicle, a Ford Maverick.
Fields was arrested after he allegedly picked up an order and returned home.
Fields was arraigned by on-call District Judge Brian Subich, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bond.
