A Johnstown man was arrested near a Richland Township department store Thursday, accused of stealing gift cards and other goods, Richland Township police said.
Ralph Munoz Jr., 41, admitted he swiped the merchandise to support his drug habit, Richland Township Officer Jeffrey Meden wrote in a criminal complaint.
Meden wrote he was dispatched to Walmartr, 150 Town Centre Drive, just after 4 p.m., receiving a report that a white male in a T-shirt, jeans and a black backpack stole merchandise and was spotted fleeing the area near Elton Road.
Police spotted the man, and he admitted to stealing the items while he was being handcuffed, according to the complaint.
Police indicated that Munoz has a history of retail thefts, charging him with a “fourth offense” – a third-degree felony. He is also charged with receiving stolen property.
Meden said the value of the goods was $269.70.
