A Johnstown woman was jailed on Wednesday, accused of stabbing a man in a dispute over drugs, authorities said.
City police charged Allison Lynn Reynolds, 35, who police say is homeless, with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a reported stabbing in the 500 block of Broad Street at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday.
In the initial 911 call, Reynolds admitted to stabbing the man, who is reportedly a family member.
When police arrived, they found the man holding his left leg and bleeding from the thigh.
Reynolds told police that she smoked some of the crystal methamphetamine the man bought for her and then she went to bed.
Reynolds said she awoke and they argued over the remaining methamphetamine and she stabbed the man after he attacked her.
The victim and a neighbor, who witnessed the incident, gave a different account. The man was attempting to get Reynolds out of the apartment when she stabbed him, the complaint said.
Police found two pairs of scissors in a bag Reynolds was carrying, one with blood on it, the complaint said.
Reynolds and the stabbing victim both were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
Reynolds was arraigned by on-call District Judge Frederick Creany, of Ebensburg, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
