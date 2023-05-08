A Johnstown woman was jailed Saturday, accused of leaving a 7-month-old child home alone while she left to buy “cigarettes,” but instead returned home with a satchel full of drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, authorities said.
City police charged Harmoney Rose Hunt, 23, of Oakhurst Homes, with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a complaint affidavit, Hunt reportedly left the apartment between 2 and 3 a.m. Saturday to meet someone for cigarettes. Family members called police after growing concerned when Hunt did not return after an hour.
Hunt was allegedly unable to give police a consistent story as to where she had gone.
Hunt was allegedly carrying a satchel containing marijuana, methamphetamine, a stamp bag with suspected heroin/fentanyl, cut straws commonly used for snorting narcotics and a glass pipe used for smoking narcotics.
Family members took custody of the child and Cambria County Children and Youth Services was notified, the affidavit said.
Hunt was arraigned by on-call District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $5,000 bond.
