JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of offering a girl money to lure her into his van as she walked home from Gittler’s Aquarium & Aviary on Ohio Street, authorities said.
City police detectives charged Gary Kreiger, 72, of the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive, with two counts each of luring a child into a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman called police on May 8 saying a man followed her daughter in a white van, attempting to lure her into the vehicle.
The girl told police the van stopped along Ohio Street and the driver asked her if she needed a ride, and when she said no, he drove away, turned around and came back and asked her if she needed money, the affidavit said.
The girl allegedly picked out Kreiger from a photo lineup.
Kreiger was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.
