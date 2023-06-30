New police lights

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man was jailed Thursday, accused of offering a girl money to lure her into his van as she walked home from Gittler’s Aquarium & Aviary on Ohio Street, authorities said.

City police detectives charged Gary Kreiger, 72, of the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive, with two counts each of luring a child into a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and corruption of minors.

According to a complaint affidavit, a woman called police on May 8 saying a man followed her daughter in a white van, attempting to lure her into the vehicle.

The girl told police the van stopped along Ohio Street and the driver asked her if she needed a ride, and when she said no, he drove away, turned around and came back and asked her if she needed money, the affidavit said.

The girl allegedly picked out Kreiger from a photo lineup.

Kreiger was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $25,000 bond.

