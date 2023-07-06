JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man is charged with aggravated assault, accused of threatening to shoot a woman so she would need a wheelchair and also to shoot police who responded, authorities said.
Ferndale Borough police charged Rahfeale Danzell-Gaye Williams, 47, on June 16 with aggravated assault, conspiring with another to commit aggravate assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and terroristic threats.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman told police that she overheard a phone conversation in which Williams allegedly threatened to shoot her, not to kill her, but to put her in a wheelchair.
Williams also allegedly threatened to shoot a neighbor for interfering with their relationship. Police said they listened to a conversation in which Williams allegedly said he would use an AR-style rifle to take out any officers by using .223 green-tipped rounds that would “go through a cop’s vest,” the affidavit said.
Green-tipped rounds are considered to be armor-piercing ammunition used for AR-platform rifles.
Williams allegedly said that a friend had a “bunch of guns” in his car and bottles of gasoline to burn down a house, the affidavit said.
Police did not say if they recovered any guns, ammunition or incendiary devices.
Charges were filed before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
Williams is free on bond.
