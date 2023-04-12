JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Police are investigating a non-specific threat to a Westmont Hilltop School District social media account received on Wednesday morning.
The message was sent to a student organization's page, according to a release from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell.
Administrators are working with local law enforcement to determine the credibility of the threat, and an increased police presence will be at the school buildings throughout the day.
"As use of social media becomes more prevalent in the lives of our children and influential within popular culture, we need to stress the importance of treating one another with kindness and respect in-person and on social media platforms," Mitchell said.
He said that school officials need to work collaboratively with parents, community members and media to "mitigate the potentially harmful side effects on our children caused by unprecedented access to information and content."
Lessons are set to continue as scheduled and safety protocols will be reviewed with students.
Westmont was the target of another threatening message earlier this year that resulted in the arrest of a teenage girl who was charged with multiple felonies.
Wednesday's event continues a string of threats several area schools have dealt with through the first four months of the year, including a swatting incident on March 29 that led to the lockdown of all Cambria County schools while police investigated.
